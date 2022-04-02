National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,623 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of InMode worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 45.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

