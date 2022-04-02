National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 476,255 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.