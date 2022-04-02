National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 835 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 79,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in MetLife by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

