National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.65.

NYSE GS opened at $330.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $318.55 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

