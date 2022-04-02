National Asset Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 207,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492,438 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.57. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

