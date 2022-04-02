National Bank Financial Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

