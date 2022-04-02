National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Snap by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 962,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,262,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

