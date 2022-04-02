National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 2,523 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after acquiring an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $239.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

