National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 51,903 CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 68.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 151.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 59.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.98 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $933.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 17,586,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $281,208,742.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

