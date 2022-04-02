National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 79,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PROF. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PROF. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

