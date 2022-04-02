National Bank of Canada FI Invests $787,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $415.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $350.99 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

