National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

