National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.68.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

