National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,105 ($14.47) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.
NYSE NGG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,675. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About National Grid (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
