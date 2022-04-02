National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

