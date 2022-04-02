National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $75.42.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

