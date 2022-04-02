National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 561,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. National Instruments has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09.
In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in National Instruments by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 164,797 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
