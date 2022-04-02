National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 561,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. National Instruments has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in National Instruments by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 164,797 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

