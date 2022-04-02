NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Shore Capital raised NatWest Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 306.25 ($4.01).
Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 217.90 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.63. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The stock has a market cap of £24.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61.
NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
