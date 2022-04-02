Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
NVGS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. 98,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $697.56 million, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
