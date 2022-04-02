Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Navigator alerts:

NVGS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. 98,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $697.56 million, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigator (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.