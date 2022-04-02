Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 11,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,489,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $12,866,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

