Neal A. Shear Sells 10,318 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

