Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. 3,673,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

