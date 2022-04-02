Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 72,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.73. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

