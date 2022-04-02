Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NEPH opened at $4.27 on Friday. Nephros has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.26.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEPH. B. Riley cut their price target on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Nephros (Get Rating)
Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.
