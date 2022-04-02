Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NEPH opened at $4.27 on Friday. Nephros has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the 4th quarter worth $646,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEPH. B. Riley cut their price target on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

