NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $6.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,225. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

