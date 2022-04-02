NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NTCT opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 over the last 90 days. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

