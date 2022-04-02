NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.83 million and the highest is $19.90 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $83.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NTST stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. 320,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 324.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 165.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 29.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

