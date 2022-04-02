New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDU. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340,959 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

