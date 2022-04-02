New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 575 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after buying an additional 494,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discovery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.