New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGND stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.93.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

