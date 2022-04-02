New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.31.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

