New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $3.99 Million in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $239.05 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average is $237.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $170,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $785,248.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,264 shares of company stock worth $9,008,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

