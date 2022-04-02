New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 16,353 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 65,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.50%.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.