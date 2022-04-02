New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,121 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

