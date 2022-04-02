Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NWL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,004. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

