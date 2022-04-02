Newmont Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.23 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NEM stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $489,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

