NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

NRR has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NewRiver REIT stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 85.70 ($1.12). 362,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,245. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.60 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £264.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.45.

In related news, insider Will Hobman acquired 22,208 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($26,181.82). Also, insider Alastair Miller acquired 32,790 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £29,838.90 ($39,086.85).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

