Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290,778 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,792,000. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

