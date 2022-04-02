NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,716.25 ($114.18).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.17) to GBX 7,280 ($95.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($121.17) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.48) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($125.75) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other NEXT news, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($101.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($130,943.08).

LON NXT traded up GBX 76 ($1.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 6,108 ($80.01). 291,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,711.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,530.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The company has a market cap of £8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,578 ($73.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($111.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

