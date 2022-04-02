Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Nextdoor in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Nextdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 59.33 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,043,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000.
Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc
