NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.32. 248,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,859. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. NICE has a 52 week low of $199.32 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NICE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

