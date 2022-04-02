Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXF opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Nickel 28 Capital has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

