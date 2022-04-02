NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 256,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
OTCMKTS:NIOBF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.48.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
