NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $443.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.00. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.38 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

