NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 37,946.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 24.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 36,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

SIRI stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

