NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $2.53 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 141,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 952.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,180 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of RRC opened at $31.55 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

