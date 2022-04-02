NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,582,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 277,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

