NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,344 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 121,059 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 920.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 74,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $276.67 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.09 and its 200 day moving average is $348.86.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

