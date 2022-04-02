Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $299.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed with Norfolk Southern's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In January 2022, the company's board announced a 14% increase in its quarterly dividend payout to $1.24 per share. This was the third dividend hike announced by the company in a year’s time. Its strong free cash flow generating ability (up 30% in 2021) supports its shareholder-friendly activities. The company expects upper single-digit revenue growth in 2022 revenues. However, escalation in fuel costs (up 49% in 2021) as oil prices move north induced a 6% increase in its operating expenses. Supply-chain disruptions and slower network velocity are further challenges confronting the company. Due to these headwinds, overall volumes declined 4% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company's liquidity position is worrisome as well.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.95.

NSC opened at $265.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.83 and its 200 day moving average is $274.59. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

