Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Raised to 120.00 at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from 93.00 to 120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 86.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.35.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.